Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our local COVID-19 case rate dropped for the second week in a row. Preliminary data shows our case rate continues to plateau.

Hospitalizations usually lag cases, and this rate is rising.

Local numbers put us in CDC’s COVID-19 high community level. CDC uses a different lag in its data, and it lists us in the medium level. We’ll continue to monitor our local data and share what we’re seeing. CDC recommends people in areas with a high community level:

Wear a mask indoors in public.

Stay up to date on your vaccinations.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Follow safe public health practices to limit COVID-19’s spread in our community.

On June 13, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 231.4 for May 29-June 4, which is:

12.3% lower than the last 7-day period (date range: May 22-28).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 10.7 for May 29-June 4, which is:

48.6% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range May 22-28).

We confirmed 1,561 cases of COVID-19 for June 5-11 and 6 deaths:

A man in his 70s from Graham.

A man in his 90s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 80s from East Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 80s from Central Tacoma-Hilltop.

A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.

None of the 6 deaths we’re reporting today are recent and most date back to 2021. We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 201,175 cases and 1,365 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending June 11 is 223.

In the last 2 weeks:

16.0% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

25.2% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

36.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: