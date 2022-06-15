Kilmer Votes to Ease the Burden of Rising Costs on Washingtonians, Boost American Exports – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Monday, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted in favor of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act – bipartisan legislation that aims to ease the burden of rising costs on families and small businesses, while also boosting American exporters’ ability to deliver products to the global marketplace efficiently. The legislation takes action to reduce exorbitant fees being charged by international shipping companies and prevent American-made goods from being left on the dock. Previously passed by the Senate, this legislation now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“Unfair shipping practices raise the cost of key goods for folks in our region – including on essential goods, appliances, and electronics. That’s why I voted to support the Ocean Shipping Reform Act – which aims to boost American competitiveness, promote fairness in global shipping, and help keep products on the shelf for folks in our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I’m glad this bipartisan legislation is heading to the President’s desk to be signed into law so we can continue making progress on bringing down costs for Washingtonians.”

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act aims to help level the playing field by empowering the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to strengthen oversight of the shipping market and lower costs for consumers. This legislation will boost funding for the FMC and implement several key measures to:

Combat exorbitant shipping costs by strengthening FMC enforcement action against exploitative business practices.

by strengthening FMC enforcement action against exploitative business practices. Ensure fairness in shipping by improving transparency and prohibiting ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing to transport American cargo.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act has been endorsed by a broad coalition of trade groups, including the National Association of Manufacturers, American Association of Exporters and Importers, National Retail Federation, Association of Food Industries and Consumer Technology Association.

This legislation builds on Rep. Kilmer’s ongoing work to strengthen supply chains and bring down costs for working families. Later this week, the House will vote on the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act – which aims to help lower prices at the grocery aisle and at the gas pump by supporting America’s farmers and ranchers. The House previously passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act to stop price gouging at the gas pump and help bring down costs for Washingtonians. And earlier this year, the House passed the America COMPETES Act – which includes provisions to improve America’s supply chains, prevent shortages of critical goods, and to ensure that more of these goods are made here in America. Additionally, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivered $17 billion in funding for the United States’ ports and waterways – the largest-ever federal investment in port infrastructure.