Horse wrangling in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Horse wrangling in Tacoma June 15, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Tacoma Police social media post. If you were delayed this morning on McKinley Ave., horses were the reason. The police activity and traffic backups around the 7600 blk of McKinley Ave this last hour was due to 10 horses escaping from their property and enjoying a morning adventure. Officers assisted the owners in wrangling them back home to safer pastures. pic.twitter.com/uLKIayFHG2— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 15, 2022
