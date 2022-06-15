DJ Jazzy Jeff headlines 2nd Annual T-Town Rocks Music Festival July 29 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jennifer Smith.

T-Town Rocks Music Festival is July 29, at The Waterfront Venue at Narrows Marina. The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. and features award-winning artists in the hip hop, country, and rock genres. Artists include DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tone Loc, Young MC, Wanz, Kid Sensation, Cromwell and local artist Aaron Crawford. Josh Pray, comedian, will be the event host for the evening. All proceeds from the festival will benefit local non-profits.

In 2021, the music festival raised more than $100,000 for charities, and plans to exceed that goal this year. The festival benefits local charities including Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound, Cascade Regional Blood Services, Graduate Tacoma, Mary Bridge: Behavioral Pediatric Department, Pierce County Early Childhood Network, Tacoma Rescue Mission and World Relief of Western Washington.

“T-Town Rocks provides an opportunity to come together, dance, support local causes and enjoy live music,” said T-Town Rocks Event Director, Jen Smith. “At its core, T-Town Rocks is a celebration of our incredible South Sound community. We are so grateful to our event sponsors for making this festival possible.”

Tickets to the event include admission to the festival, a welcome cocktail provided by Heritage Distilling Co and a dinner choice between three food trucks: Moctezuma’s, Alaska Weathervane Scallops or Cascadia Pizza Co. For a VIP experience, purchase a custom-designed picnic table (seats 6-8) built by Boy Scout Troop 27 from Fox Island. Browne Family Vineyards wine, Narrows Brewing Co craft beer and cider will be available for purchase. Tickets are available at www.t-townrocks.org.

Returning event sponsors include Pla & Watts Endodontics, Basil and Brie Charcuterie, Christy Ash Photography, Columbia Bank, The Doty Group, Fournier Insurance, Harmony Graphics, Milgard Windows and Doors, Industrial Hydraulics and TRA Medical Imaging. New 2022 sponsors include Browne Family Vineyards, Heritage Distilling, Old Hickory Shed, and Zenith West Gymnastics. In addition, Rider Johnson with his Boy Scout Troop 27 from Fox Island have generously handmade the VIP picnic tables for his Eagle Scout project.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit t-townrocks.org/ or email t.townrocksmusicfestival@gmail.com.

About T-Town Rocks (www.t-townrocks.org)

T-Town Rocks was founded by members of the South Sound community as a way to come together and give back to local charities. The inaugural music festival in 2021 featured Sir Mixalot and raised $100,000 for eight local charities. Please follow/like/share on Instagram: @t.townrocks and Facebook: T-Town Rocks Music Festival.