A Newly Reimagined Inside Tacoma to Begin Airing June 22 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will serve as co-hosts of a newly reimagined Inside Tacoma, which is scheduled to begin airing June 22 at 5 PM. Each month, through informal conversations with elected officials, community leaders and key City staff, Inside Tacoma will highlight the nexus between policy and administration.

“With this iteration of the show, we’ll be focusing on how local, state and federal policies inform how the City of Tacoma works,” said Mayor Woodards. “We will also be highlighting how, in our form of government, policy decisions are developed by the Council and implemented by the City Manager who oversees our day-to-day operations.”

“I look forward to joining Mayor Woodards each month as we take a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of City government,” said City Manager Pauli. “In this series of conversations, we will speak to the questions and concerns that our City leaders hear most often from the community, while revealing the unseen context that often underlies these important issues.”

Inside Tacoma can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, YouTube at youtube.com/cityoftacoma, and Facebook at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

On Rainier Connect, TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

Comcast is not available in University Place.

Additional details, including a means of submitting feedback for Inside Tacoma, are available at cityoftacoma.org/insidetacoma.