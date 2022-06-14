Puyallup City Council Salary Commission to meet – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council Salary Commission will meet on Thursday, June 16, 2022, to review various items of business relative to the official scope and responsibilities of the Commission.

This meeting will be held at 6:30 pm in conference room 503 at Puyallup City Hall, 333 S Meridian, and on the Zoom meeting platform. Citizens may attend in person or access the meeting via Zoom or by phone. Information on how to access the meeting is located on the agenda, which is available on the city’s website at: cityofpuyallup.org/meetings.

For further information contact Mary Winter in the City Clerk’s Office at 253-770-3358.