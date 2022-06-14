Pierce County Library System’s art contest shines spotlight on teen talent – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Pierce County teens shared powerful lived experiences in the Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. Nearly 900 teen artists, photographers and writers across the county displayed their talent in the contest.

Winning entries from the contest feature such themes as immigration, culture, reconciliation and growing up shared through photos, images and written words.

“I am thankful for this opportunity,” said Caitlynn Wohlford of Bonney Lake, who placed third in the Drawing category. “The piece I created is representative of personal growth as one matures into adulthood. I depicted myself in multiple forms to show this change I personally experienced. Thank you for this recognition of my artwork and what it represents!”

Professional judges, author Kendare Blake, artist Nikki McClure, photographer Faith Matthews, and Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia K. Valentine selected the winners, who were awarded cash prizes from the Pierce County Library Foundation. The Library System is displaying the award-winning young authors and artists’ work at expressions.pcls.us and in copies of the winners’ booklet available at Pierce County Libraries and as an e-book through OverDrive.

“I honestly didn’t expect to place with my poetry, but I am so honored that I did,” said Kathryn Harry of Gig Harbor, who placed second in the Poetry category. “Thank you so much to my English teacher who encouraged me to submit my work, my friends and family who support me, as well as the judges and everyone running the Our Own Expressions program for providing this opportunity for me and others.”

Drawing Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Leslie Wallace, Puyallup; 2nd—Cadence Reed, Lakewood; 3rd—Billy Atkins, Buckley

Grades 9-10: 1st—Julia Clarke, Gig Harbor; 2nd—Samantha Diaz, Bonney Lake; 3rd—Charlotte Southworth, Tacoma

Grades 11-12: 1st—Abi Losh, Gig Harbor; 2nd—Evelyn Bang, Bonney Lake; 3rd—Caitlynn Wohlford, Bonney Lake

Photography Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Sophia Olsen, Fox Island; 2nd—Ava Garcia, DuPont; 3rd—Ethan Barnes, Gig Harbor

Grades 9-10: 1st—Grace Harbottle, Lakewood; 2nd—William Aldridge, Steilacoom; 3rd—William Abarr, Puyallup

Grades 11-12: 1st—Tyson Cornwell, Eatonville; 2nd—Abigail Matelski, DuPont; 3rd—Rhemmy Chen, Lakewood

Poetry Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Emma Sevilla, Spanaway; 2nd—Lin Best, Steilacoom; 3rd—Willow Moon, University Place

Grades 9-10: 1st—Audrey Douglass, Puyallup; 2nd—Kathryn Harry, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Joel McMillan, Tacoma

Grades 11-12: 1st—Tyson Cornwell, Eatonville; 2nd—Rylie Wood, Bonney Lake; 3rd—Isaac Hacker, Tacoma

Short Story Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Mia Columbo, Gig Harbor; 2nd—Willow Moon, University Place; 3rd—Greta Brown, Tacoma

Grades 9-10: 1st—Grace Elliott, Graham; 2nd—Lily Carpenter, Tacoma; 3rd—Denrie Gray, Puyallup

Grades 11-12: 1st—Savannah Mitchell, Tacoma; 2nd—Skylar Viene, Tacoma; 3rd—Hannah Scott, Puyallup

Thank you to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring the Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. The Library System encourages teens to continue their creative outlets with virtual and in-person teen library events and classes.