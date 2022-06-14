Night work and road closures on 3rd Ave, 6th St and 7th St NW – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Closure of 3rd Avenue Northwest and 7th Street Northwest for asphalt grinding and overlay.

When

Thursday, June 16 through Friday, June 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Where

7th Street Northwest between West Stewart Avenue and 2nd Avenue Northwest

6th Street Northwest between 3rd Avenue Northwest and 2nd Avenue Northwest

3rd Avenue Northwest between 7th Street Northwest and 6th Street Northwest

More