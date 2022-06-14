Night work and road closures on 3rd Ave, 6th St and 7th St NW – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Closure of 3rd Avenue Northwest and 7th Street Northwest for asphalt grinding and overlay.
When
Thursday, June 16 through Friday, June 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Where
- 7th Street Northwest between West Stewart Avenue and 2nd Avenue Northwest
- 6th Street Northwest between 3rd Avenue Northwest and 2nd Avenue Northwest
- 3rd Avenue Northwest between 7th Street Northwest and 6th Street Northwest
More
- Signed detours will be in place.
- The work may create minimal noise impacts.
- As described in previous alerts, 3rd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets has closed permanently, 2nd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th is closed through July, and the sidewalk on the east side of 7th Street Northwest is closed.
