Lakewood City Manager to speak at June 16 Lakewood United meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

You have an opportunity to listen to the latest information on the state of Lakewood, the current challenges the city are facing and the plans being created to address them. Time will be given to respond to questions. Why speculate when we can hear in person from those who know the facts?

Date and Time: Thursday, June 16 , 7:30–8:30 AM

Location: The event room at Bur’s Restaurant or virtual by Zoom (see details below)

Topics:

What are the most pressing issues our city faces today?

What is the status of affordable housing in Lakewood?

What is the projected growth for our city?

Is there a plan for the vacant QFC building?

What is the status of the current JBLM Road Project affecting Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Blvd.?

Did You Know?

John Caulfield has been with the city of Lakewood from 2013. As city manager, he is subject to the general supervision of the council. The manager is in full charge of the administration of municipal affairs, prepares the budget, appoints and dismisses personnel, directs the work of municipal departments, and attends council meetings in which he presents recommendations on municipal business.

Lakewood United is a 501c6 non-profit helping citizen’s stay informed with facts. You do not have to be a member to attend this meeting,

If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

Bur’s Restaurant is located at: 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com