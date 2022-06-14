Community Invited to Vision Zero Open House on June 18 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is holding a Vision Zero Drop-In Open House on Saturday, June 18, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at the STAR Center located at 3873 South 66th St., in Tacoma.

Vision Zero is a global initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all. In 2020, the Tacoma City Council passed Resolution 40559, committing to joining the Vision Zero Action Network and abiding by a Vision Zero goal that eliminates traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Tacoma by 2035.

Participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft Vision Zero Action Plan and learn more about the Safe Systems approach to traffic safety. City staff will share more about the recent legislation changes to automated enforcement, and attendees can provide feedback on how Tacoma could use this tool.

Information will also be shared, about the proposed first phase of the speed limit reduction plan, “20 is Plenty,” in residential neighborhoods. Sound Transit and Pierce Transit staff will also be available to speak about planned expansions and associated pedestrian and bicycle improvements. An interactive station will be available for children to design a child-friendly street. Those who attend can receive a free yard sign to show their support for safer streets (while supplies last).

To find out more about Vision Zero, visit cityoftacoma.org/visionzero, or contact Senior Transportation Planner Carrie Wilhelme at (253) 591-5560 or email cwilhelme@cityoftacoma.org.