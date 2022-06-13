Tacoma Tool Library to host garage sale in new location – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Veronica Craker, TTL Board Member.

Benjamen Thornberg, tool librarian, takes inventory at the Tacoma Tool Library location in downtown Tacoma.

Tacoma, Wash. – The Tacoma Tool Library will host a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the library location on 1100 Court F in Tacoma. The garage sale is a fundraiser to continue the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in the South Sound by providing tools, education, space, and support to cultivate self-sufficiency while reducing waste.

“The garage sale is our first community event since the pandemic,” Sharayah Kinney, Tacoma Tool Library operations specialist, said. “This fundraiser is crucial in ensuring we can continue our work of providing access to tools that not everyone can afford.”

The garage sale will feature hand tools, power tools and large stationary tools. Items are priced on a suggested donation basis.

Anyone wishing to donate tools for the garage sale can drop them off during open hours from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday. We do not accept gas-powered tools of any kind.

The Tacoma Tool Library is a nonprofit organization established in 2016. It provides low-cost access to shared tools and other durable goods and encourages re-use, repair, and reduced consumption. Members of the library can borrow any of the 2,000+ available tools for one to two weeks at no charge. Learn more at tacomatoollibrary.org.