City of Tacoma to Recognize Juneteenth with Event at Tollesfon Plaza – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

In honor and recognition of the Juneteenth, the City of Tacoma is hosting “Juneteenth: Freedom Celebration” from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 15 at Tollefson Plaza.

The event will feature speakers, including:

Victoria Woodards, Tacoma Mayor

Dr. Marcia Tate Arunga, Dean at Evergreen State College

Lydia Valentine, Tacoma Poet Laureate

Dionne Bonner, Artist and Muralist

“We want to provide an opportunity to join together as a community and recognize the importance of celebrating Juneteenth,” said Lisa Woods, Chief Equity Officer at the City of Tacoma. “This is an opportunity to learn about Juneteenth, hear from our Black leaders and for our community to have a place to speak.”

Food is available for purchase from the food trucks in Tollefson Plaza on Wednesdays through the summer.

For more information about the event visit the event page on Facebook at @CityofTacoma.