4th of July Pancake Breakfast – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society 4th of July Pancake Breakfast fundraiser, a part of the City of DuPont & Northwest Landing celebration, will be held in Clock Tower Park, DuPont WA. All proceeds will benefit the DuPont Historical Museum, events, and programs.

• Open to the public

• Pancakes served between the hours of 8:00 and 11:00 a.m.

• $9.00 adults, $6.00 for kids 4 to 11, Immediate family $30.00

• Pay by cash, check, or credit card

Clock Tower Park 1401 Palisade Blvd, DuPont WA. Parking on side streets

For more information, please email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com

City of DuPont & Northwest Landing’s 2022 4th of July Hometown Celebration is ON!

Open to vendors, and parade participants. More information can be found at www.dupontwa.gov/532/Fourth-of-July-Hometown-Celebration