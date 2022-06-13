4th of July Pancake Breakfast – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.
The DuPont Historical Society 4th of July Pancake Breakfast fundraiser, a part of the City of DuPont & Northwest Landing celebration, will be held in Clock Tower Park, DuPont WA. All proceeds will benefit the DuPont Historical Museum, events, and programs.
• Open to the public
• Pancakes served between the hours of 8:00 and 11:00 a.m.
• $9.00 adults, $6.00 for kids 4 to 11, Immediate family $30.00
• Pay by cash, check, or credit card
Clock Tower Park 1401 Palisade Blvd, DuPont WA. Parking on side streets
For more information, please email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
City of DuPont & Northwest Landing’s 2022 4th of July Hometown Celebration is ON!
Open to vendors, and parade participants. More information can be found at www.dupontwa.gov/532/Fourth-of-July-Hometown-Celebration
