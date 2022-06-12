Venardos Circus returns to Tacoma for fifth time – The Suburban Times

Submitted by AthertonPR.

Tacoma, WA – Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to Tacoma, WA including 4th of July, for its first visit since 2019 at the Tacoma STAR Center, 3873 S 66th St., Tacoma, WA, from June 22-July 10, 2022. There will be 28 shows over three weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent. The tent will be set up the day prior to opening night.

“We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Tacoma, one of the cities we have visited annually through 2019 are thrilled to return,” explained ringmaster and producer, Kevin Venardos. “We live to be on the road, expressing our creativity and bringing joy to families across the country. We can’t wait to get to get back there.”

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. Show schedule will be as follows:

Wednesday, June 22 – 7:00 p.m. ** OPENING NIGHT

Thursday, June 23 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 24 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29 –7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 30 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 1 – 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. **Friday matinee

Saturday, July 2 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 4 – 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m. **FOURTH OF JULY MATINEES

Thursday, July 7 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 8 – 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. **Friday matinee

Saturday, July 9 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 10 – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission tickets starting at $16.50 for youth under age 12 and $27 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (One year old or younger per paying adult seated on a lap). Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com.

Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus.

Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, packaged candy, and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.

What to expect on site:

Parking area is flat so there is easy handicap access between the lot and the tent

Concessions are available but we encourage guests to order online when purchasing tickets. Contactless payment options available.

The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission

We will be following all masking and social-distancing guidelines of the local municipality of the communities in which we perform

About Venardos Circus:

The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus performance, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair, bringing joy to people across the U.S. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the intimate experience and sentimental way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience.

For more information, please visit www.venardoscircus.com.