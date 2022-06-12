Public Hearing for Proposed 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Planning Commission will take public comment on the proposed 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program, at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 on ZOOM.

Meeting details for the meeting are available online at the Planning Commission Agendas and Minutes web page.

The Planning Commission is seeking public comment on the proposed project list for the six-year Capital Facilities Program (CFP).

The Capital Facilities Program (CFP) is an element of the City of Tacoma’s One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan. The program identifies projects that could be funded and implemented as part of the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan.

The City is currently in the process of amending the CFP from 2021-2026 to 2023-2028 as required by the State Growth Management Act.

The 2023-2028 CFP is anticipated to be considered for adoption by the City Council in November 2022 concurrently with the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget.

To submit a written comment, email planning@cityoftacoma.org or mail comments to 747 Market Street, Room, 349, Tacoma, WA 98402 through noon, June 15, 2022.

More information and documents are available at the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget Development web page.