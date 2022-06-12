Outstanding Steilacoom High Grads receive thousands in local SHEF scholarships – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation.

The Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation or SHEF is proud to announce the awarding of 32 scholarships to 32 exceptionally worthy Steilacoom High School graduates this past month.

SHEF is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1993 and since that time has awarded over $400,000 in scholarships to Steilacoom High School graduates. This year SHEF has awarded over $36,000.

Scholarships were awarded for academic achievement, leadership, and volunteering in the community during the student’s time at high school. SHEF scholarships are donated by local individuals, families, businesses, and civic organizations.

SHEF would like to thank the generous donors; Mike and Robbie Courts, the Lucas Family, Linda and Gerry Evanson, the Mim Billman Family, the Teri Litt Family , Steilacoom Kiwanis, DuPont Lions, We Love Steilacoom Association, Steilacoom Education Association, the Shellabarger Family, DuPont Historical

Society , Dave Langford (Promise Scholarship), Jamie Garrett, the Godfrey L. & Mary Bair Family, Dave Sellers, the John Anderson Family, the Art Himmler family, the Genova Brown Family, Andrea Enfield and the Fort Lewis Thrift Shop.

Students must meet various criteria, which might include grades, extracurricular activities and financial need to apply and then attend a Zoom interview with Board members to be considered.

This year, 2022, we were not able to award a scholarship to every worthy student who applied. If you, your family, your organization or business are interested in sponsoring a scholarship please feel free to contact us at SHEFinfo@gmail.com.

Many congratulations to all these wonderful students! All of us on the SHEF Board as well as the donors and our entire communities of Steilacoom and Dupont are proud of you and look forward to your continued success!