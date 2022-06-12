 Local student named to UW-Madison Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local student named to UW-Madison Dean’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named Lakewood’s Miguel Mailig, School of Pharmacy to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”

To view an online listing, visit registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/

