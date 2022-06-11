Pierce Transit reinstating in-person Board, Committee meetings – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Beginning with the June 13, 2022 Board of Commissioners meeting, and in keeping with new Washington State guidance, Pierce Transit will reinstate the practice of holding Board and Committee meetings in person. Meetings will take place at the Pierce Transit Training Center, 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA. The board room will be open 30 minutes before each meeting’s scheduled start time. Specific information on future Board and Committee meetings will be available at PierceTransit.org.

Board members, committee members, and members of the public may attend meetings in person or virtually through Zoom or other selected virtual platforms. Details for joining the virtual meetings will be available at PierceTransit.org and listed on the agendas for each Board and Committee meeting. When applicable, public comment may be given in person, virtually, or submitted in writing to djacobson@piercetransit.org.

The Pierce Transit Board Room is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities, please contact Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board, at djacobson@piercetransit.org or 253.581.8066.

For more information on Pierce Transit’s services, visit PierceTransit.org.