Daytime closures of part of Swan Creek Park planned for mid-June – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The northeast side of Swan Creek Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-16 and June 21-24 while Pierce County crews remove gravel from a sediment pond.

The park’s parking lot near the Pioneer Way East and Waller Road East intersection will be closed during work hours. The sediment pond is located near the parking lot.

A trail that travels from the parking lot at East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue to the sediment pond will be closed at the pedestrian bridge located approximately a half mile from the parking lot during work hours. Trail users should not go beyond that point while the trail is closed.

Closure signs will be in place during work hours. Park users should stay out of the work site.

About the pond

As water travels downstream at high speeds during high water events, sediment is picked up from the creek bed. Before the pond was built in the early 1990s, sediment buildup during high water events would occasionally cause roadway flooding where a Pioneer Way East bridge crosses over Swan Creek.

The sediment pond was designed to collect the sediment to reduce flooding. Pierce County removes gravel from the pond every one to three years.

Stockpile area

Some of the gravel will be stockpiled near the park entrance at Pioneer Way East. The gravel will be used for future pond maintenance work and habitat enhancement projects around Pierce County. Park users should stay away from the stockpile area.

Visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/SwanCreekPond for updates about the work.