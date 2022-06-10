 Tacoma City Councilmember McCarthy to resign – The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Councilmember McCarthy to resign

City of Tacoma announcement.

“After nearly seven years of service on the City Council, I have made the decision to resign and focus my efforts on a new career opportunity and my family. June 22 will be my last day on the City Council. At the end of June, I will begin a new role with Comcast as Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs in Washington. I am excited for this opportunity, but leaving the Council is a tough decision for me, and not one I take lightly. Tacoma, you have entrusted me to make decisions, advocate and work on your behalf. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you. As I reflect on my service, I feel a sense of pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. I also know there are many challenges and opportunities ahead. While I may not be on the City Council, I remain steadfast in my commitment and care for our community. Thank you, Tacoma.”

