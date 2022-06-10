Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Some of you have asked about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. We will have those doses at our vaccine events after they receive FDA, CDC and Western States authorization. We will post information on social media when they are available. The FDA meeting is scheduled for June 15.

As of June 4, 67.4% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.6% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,612,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 617,200 completed their primary series.

Last week:

We administered 3,955 doses.

We administered 340 first doses.

An average of 570 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 13.2%

12-17: 21.5%

18-19: 29.0%

20-34: 26.9%

35-49: 37.4%

50-64: 47.5%

65-79: 63.9%

80 and older: 69.5%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: