CPSD Staff Spotlight: KC Simpson – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School paraeducator KC Simpson.

KC has been with the district for 28 years. After relocating from Hawaii, KC noticed a change in her young daughter who was adapting to a new environment at Lake City Elementary School. KC began volunteering at school to support her daughter emotionally and connect with teachers but soon found herself becoming an integral part of the Lake City family. She then became a paraeducator for Lake City for 12 years before transitioning to Lake Louise in 2006.

As a paraeducator, KC works with K-5 students on reading and math while also supporting recess, lunch and other activities around the school. “This is like my second family,” she said. “I love working with my fellow staff and the kids because they keep me energized and going.”

KC’s greatest strength is her ability to relate to her students. Her number one rule is to always be honest, and she is the first to admit when she makes a mistake. “Sometimes kids are emotional or angry and I want to make sure they have someone to talk to who is honest with them and makes them feel supported the way my daughter was when I first started volunteering,” she said.

After 28 years working with small groups of students, KC’s love for teaching and being a part of the Lake Louise family is stronger than ever. “The more I work with the kids, the more I realize how much I love being a paraeducator who works one-on-one with students to connect with them and help them improve.”

“Now one of my favorite things is seeing the children of my former students at Lake Louise,” she said. “When the parents remember me and say, ‘Hi, Mrs. Simpson!’ when introducing me to their children, it feels so wonderful.”