58 Cultural Organizations Funded by Tacoma Creates for 2022-2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board (TCAB) has approved Tacoma Creates funding contracts for the 2022-2023 funding cycle totaling approximately $4.5 million, which will go to 58 non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and science. These organizations’ work includes a range of public programming for all ages, youth education programs, and a commitment to equitable and inclusive access for people throughout Tacoma.

“This public funding supports such a wide range of programming across Tacoma,” said Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks. “From the smallest neighborhood-based organizations to our largest cultural institutions, Tacoma Creates-funded organizations are making a difference in our community. They are creating opportunities for local artists to develop work, bringing world-class performances and exhibitions to our community, increasing access and building community engagement.”

“We are so pleased to see our local cultural organizations able to once again present thoughtful, engaging, and relevant in-person cultural events and classes, which is especially important right now for rebuilding social connections and cohesion,” said Tacoma Creates Program Manager Lisa Jaret. “The diversity of work that will be produced by these 58 different organizations is so impressive, and we’re excited about the year ahead with more community festivals, more cultural presentations at Tacoma Public Library branches, and continued partnership programs with Tacoma Public Schools.”

The 58 organizations that will receive 2022-23 Tacoma Creates funding are:

• Alchemy Skateboarding

• Asia Pacific Cultural Center

• Barefoot Collective

• Buffalo Soldiers Museum

• Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation

• Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma

• Communities for a Healthy Bay

• Cousin Collective

• Destiny City Music Collective

• Entertainment Resource Alliance

• Fab-5

• Fablab Education

• Foss Waterway Seaport

• Gallucci Learning Garden

• Greentrike

• Hilltop Artists

• Hilltop Business Association

• iMPACT LENS

• Job Carr Cabin Museum

• Latinx Unidos of the South Sound

• LeMay — America’s Car Museum

• Mi Centro

• Museum of Glass

• Music and Heart in Wright Park

• Northwest Sinfonietta

• Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma

• Permaculture Lifestyle Institute

• Puget Sound Revels

• Rainbow Center

• Spaceworks Tacoma

• Symphony Tacoma

• Tacoma Art Museum

• Tacoma Arts Live

• Tacoma Boat Builders

• Tacoma City Association of Colored Women’s Clubs

• Tacoma City Ballet

• Tacoma Concert Band

• Tacoma Historical Society

• Tacoma Light Trail

• Tacoma Little Theatre and Drama League

• Tacoma Musical Playhouse

• Tacoma Ocean Fest

• Tacoma Opera

• Tacoma Refugee Choir

• Tacoma Sister Cities

• Tacoma Tree Foundation

• Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center

• Tacoma Youth Symphony Association

• Tahoma Indian Center

• Ted Brown Music Outreach

• The Grand Cinema

• The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

• The Night Media Foundation

• The Playground KiKi

• Truth Movement Innertainment

• WayOut Kids

• World Affairs Council of Tacoma

• Write253

The Tacoma Creates 2022-2023 funding cycle covers programming that occurs between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. Tacoma Creates is embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality.

For more information on Tacoma Creates, please visit tacomacreates.org.