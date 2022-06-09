Read Beyond the Beaten Path with Summer Reading at the Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Venture off the beaten path this summer with the Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, takes readers of all ages on reading challenges with activities, events, prizes and more. This fun, free program is a great way to foster a love of reading for the entire family.

“The Summer Reading program is an adventure for the whole family,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “This year’s theme, Beyond the Beaten Path, invites you to combine your love of reading with camping and adventure mixed in with science and math. Summer is the perfect time to get off the beaten path and enjoy a great read and explore new books and authors.”

Reading helps kids retain what they’ve learned and prepares them for success in the coming school year. The Library’s Summer Reading Program challenges students of all ages to read every day and earn prizes such as passes to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or Northwest Trek and books they can keep, thanks to a contribution from the Pierce County Library Foundation.

The Summer Reading Program also offers events and story times – both virtually and in-person – for the whole family. Some events include:

Monday Maker Camp

Enjoy an outdoor interactive STEAM class. Ages 5 and older.

Every Monday, 4-5 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Insect Safari

Get up close and personal with amazing bugs from around the world. Ages 3 and older.

Wednesday, June 29, 10-11 a.m., Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.; 1-2 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Thursday, June 30, 2-3 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Thursday, July 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sunset Terrace Park, 1902 Seaview St. W, University Place

Tween Escape Rooms (Virtual event)

Work together during the summer to make virtual escape rooms. Ages 9-12.

Tuesday June 21, June 28, July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16, 4-5 p.m.

Outdoor Creative Jam for Teens

Paint, craft, draw and chat. Ages 13-18.

Saturday, June 18 and July 16, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Terrariums for Teens!

Make a mini terrarium. Materials will be available while supplies last. Ages 13-18.

Wednesday, June 22, 4-5 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Family Art Camp

Join outdoor interactive art activities for the whole family! All Ages.

Tuesdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Harvesting Rain

Learn how anyone with a roof can harvest rain water. Adults.

Wednesday, June 15, 2-3 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Tuesday, June 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Friday, July 15, 3-4 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Find more events on the Library’s online calendar at www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar. Registration is required for some events. Additionally, the Library will make stops in local communities to bring library services, activities and free books to families.

Everyone is encouraged to pick up a reading log at their Pierce County Library. Adult reading logs include book bingo while elementary school students’ reading logs come with a full activity book. Also, families can pick up take-and-make activities such as DIY wind chimes, rain sticks and pressed flower lanterns at their library.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the Summer Reading Program, with support from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Northwest Trek and the Florence B. Kilworth Foundation.

Sign up, find booklists and learn more at summerreading.pcls.us. The program runs now through Aug. 31.