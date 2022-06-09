Puyallup Tribe of Indians $20,000 grant helps Bates Technical College students in need – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. — A $20,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians will help Bates Technical College students experiencing financial crisis stay in school.

The donation to the Bates Technical College Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program supports students who are most at risk of abandoning their education because of financial hardship.

Director of the Bates Foundation LeAnn Dreier said, “The Bates Foundation is honored to have partners like the Puyallup Tribe of Indians who invest in our students. This contribution will help students pursue and achieve success in post-secondary education. These funds will have a significant positive impact on our student body.”

Nearly 84 percent of Bates students are considered economically disadvantaged, with 18 percent identified as historically underrepresented. The donation will support all students who qualify for emergency assistance through the college’s foundation. Students who receive emergency assistance may use the funds for essential needs, such as utility bills, transportation, child care, groceries and other expenses that may be a barrier to completing their education.

For more information about the Bates Foundation or to donate, please visit BatesTech.edu/Foundation.