Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

After many weeks of increases, we saw little change in COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses and care facilities this week. This matches other trends we’re seeing.

Yesterday we reported our first weekly case rate drop since March. Preliminary data shows our 7-day case rate plateaued last week.

You can help stop outbreaks. If you feel sick, stay home, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 96 outbreaks with 804 cases, a less than 10% decrease in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 4 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 1.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: