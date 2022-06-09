Inaugural ‘Ruck for Mental Wellness’ Event in DuPont on June 25 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kevin Ballard.

Be a part of the “Ruck for Mental Wellness” inaugural event presented by the Permission to Start Dreaming (PTSD) Foundation and hosted by the Forward Operating Brewing Company in DuPont, Wa. Details for the event may be found at the following Facebook event link: fb.me/e/3ryRveZ8g

Individuals may register at the following web site:

ptsdfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/122752-hope-healing-those-who-serve-and-protect

Ruck for mental Wellness begins at 8am on June 25th, 2022.

This is a 7 mile or a 12 mile physical challenge, wholly within the trail systems within the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. There will be on-site vendors and non-profit associations/foundations on hand supporting Mental Wellness. Live music from noon to 2pm! Better still, fine craft brews and delicious BBQ on hand at the FOB Brewery!

Hope to see you there!