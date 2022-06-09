Historic Fort Steilacoom Museum open this summer – The Suburban Times

Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement.

Come see us! Historic Fort Steilacoom museum in the city of Lakewood will be open on the first and third Sundays of the month during summer. Whether you’re one person or you bring an entire family, you can learn about daily life in the 1850’s.

Visitors can walk through and tour four buildings from 1857 and 1858 that witnessed key events in the early U.S. settlement of Washington Territory. Soldiers from the fort went on to serve in the U.S. Civil War. Guests of all ages can explore the military life of enlisted soldiers, officers, the families of soldiers and civilians that worked for the garrison and those that visited from the community.

The three cottages and interpretive center that remain from the original complex will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays; you can book a tour at the fort’s Eventbrite site. www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-the-four-buildings-of-historic-fort-steilacoom-in-summer-2022-tickets-329770942767

The fort strives to be affordable, so no family will pay more than $10. Fort Steilacoom is a Blue Star Museum www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums , so activity duty military are welcome to tour the buildings for free (more information is available on that Eventbrite link)

The museum teams will also be present for special events this summer, including:

We’ll be at the Steilacoom Street Fair for the Fourth of July. We’ll be in a booth by Town Hall; the actual fort will not be open.

On July 23, Lakewood Summerfest, our buildings will be open from 11 to 4 for drop-in tours.

Fort Steilacoom occupies an important position in the history of the Pacific Northwest. The fort played a significant role in the settling of Washington Territory. From the U.S. Army’s arrival in 1849 until its departure in 1868, many soldiers and civilians brought the post to life with their daily tasks and calls to duty. As you tour the four remaining buildings, museum interpreters will help you connect with those that came before us and their everyday lives

Historic Fort Steilacoom exists on the traditional lands of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the Nisqually, Puyallup and Steilacoom Tribes, whose ancestors have stewarded this land throughout the generations, as they do today. Our association acknowledges the complex history of the Fort and its role in the colonization of the area. The fort’s board is actively working to incorporate the diverse perspectives and experiences of all individuals and communities who interacted with the Fort.

For more information, visit www.historicfortsteilacoom.or or connect with the fort at www.facebook.com/HistoricFortSteilacoom

Historic Fort Steilacoom is located on the grounds of Western State Hospital at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98498