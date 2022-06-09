Happy Hour Business Expo Happening on June 16 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

Network, socialize, and make new business connections! Come join 60+ local business vendors and hundreds of attendees at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce’s Happy Hour Business Expo!

We’re back in person with more vendors than ever before! Join us at the beautiful Waterfront Venue at Narrows Marina to enjoy food and drinks, games, a novelty photo booth, free swag, and more!

This is a great opportunity to make new connections and say hi to old friends! You won’t want to miss our delicious catering and drink sponsors — plus things to do like play games, take photos, and earn giveaway items.

This event will also include the 2022 Spotlight On Business Awards where the Chamber will recognize local businesses who have made a positive impact in the community this past year.

Event is free to the public! Attendees must be 21+. RSVP to attend! business.tacomachamber.org/events/details/happy-hour-business-expo-2022-17313?calendarMonth=2022-06-01