Ali Criss named to InvestmentNews’ 2022 40 Under 40 List – The Suburban Times

Submitted by M Agency.

Tacoma, Washington – InvestmentNews has recognized Ali Criss as a 2022 40 Under 40 honoree. Ali Criss was chosen from a pool of more than 600 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, earning a spot on the final list of 40 talented individuals.

“The future of the wealth management industry is dynamic & diverse. We, as leaders, have the opportunity & duty to pave the way for ethical business ownership and a lifetime of service to all of our stakeholders: our clients, our team and our community.”

InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to spotlight the industry’s promising future.

“The 40 individuals selected as the future of our business are a perfect example of the life and vitality of this industry,” says Paul Curcio, Editor in Chief. “InvestmentNews is proud to profile these rising stars and shine a light on their impressive accomplishments at such an early stage of their careers. This year’s class is no exception. It wasn’t easy to narrow the field down to just 40 honorees, but we believe these are the very best of the best the industry has to offer.”

Ali, along with the others making the 9th annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 6, 2022, issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com.

To learn more about Ali Criss, the other 2022 winners, awards and the event to honor them, please visit 40under40inadvice.com/.

About InvestmentNews

Bonhill Group PLC’s InvestmentNews (IN) is the most trusted resource for financial advisers. InvestmentNews connects buyers and sellers who are decision-makers in the financial services industry and influence more than $23 trillion in AUM through multiple media channels, including online destinations, magazines, events, research and data. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

At Financial Insights, we are committed to providing a clear path forward for clients looking to secure their ﬁnances and invest in the future.

As the largest wealth management ﬁrm in the South Sound and the only ﬁrm that is women-owned and operated, our passion lies in ﬁduciary ﬁnancial services, retirement planning and community empowerment.