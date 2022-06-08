Westbound North 1st Street full closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues starting as early as June 8 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Looking ahead the contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce to vehicle traffic. This is scheduled to happen as early as August 2022.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

Week of June 8th (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times). Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Along various locations along the project area:

Nighttime electrical testing of the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week of June 20th to June 24th. This work will require parking removal signage to be posted 72 hours prior to work. Intermittent closures of adjacent streets can occur to maintain a safe work area.

Dome District:

As early as 6/21, Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets will be closed due to restoration. Crews will be present in the area to do prep work prior to westbound closure.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Southbound closure of Stadium Way between Division Avenue to 7 th and Commerce street. This will be about 3 weeks in duration. The work will be in phases within the duration. Please follow detours and allow extra time to reach your destination.

and Commerce street. This will be about 3 weeks in duration. The work will be in phases within the duration. Please follow detours and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Westbound North 1 st Street full closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues will be closed starting Wednesday Night on June 8th and is scheduled to reopen before the weekend.

Street full closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues will be closed starting Wednesday Night on June 8th and is scheduled to reopen before the weekend. Work at the future Stadium District Station will be ongoing with parking adjacent being removed to maintain a safe work area.

I Street and Division Ave. road restoration. Lane restrictions and crosswalk closures during the work. Vehicle and sidewalk access maintained.

N 2 nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway and sidewalk restoration

Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway and sidewalk restoration Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection restoration of all 4 corners work will be postponed to a later date. When this work restarts only one crosswalk is to be closed at a given time. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require future directional closures of N. Tacoma Ave.

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way:

Southbound MLK Jr. Way road closure between Division Ave and S. 6 th

8 th Street closure from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to S. L St.

Street closure from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to S. L St. 11 th St. closure between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street (local access to alley open) Work on S. 11 th Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street is scheduled to start as early as late June/July.

St. closure between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street (local access to alley open) 10th St. closure between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street (local access to alley open)