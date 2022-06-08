TCC Commencement Ceremonies to be Held on Campus – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Tacoma Community College will hold Commencement ceremonies in the Building 20 Gym at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Graduates from 2020 and 2021 have been invited to participate with their programs.

Degrees awarded for the Class of 2022:

42 Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees

1085 Associate Degrees

463 Certificates

228 High School Diplomas

Commencement Speaker Dr. Georgia McDade will address graduates at both ceremonies. Distinguished Alumnus T’wina Nobles will be recognized at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Distinguished Alumnus: T’wina Nobles

Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-28. Image courtesy of T’wina Nobles.

Washington State Senator T’wina Nobles has represented Washington’s 28th Legislative District since 2021. She also serves as President and CEO of the Tacoma Urban League, where she leads programs to strengthen and support the local African American community in social equality and economic independence.

Nobles graduated from Tacoma Community College before transferring to the University of Puget Sound, where she earned her undergraduate degree and a Masters of Arts in Education.

Education has always been central to Nobles’ life, and she believes strongly in giving back to the community that helped her succeed.

Commencement Speaker: Dr. Georgia McDade

Image Courtesy of Dr. Georgia McDade.

Dr. Georgia McDade joined the TCC English Faculty in 1970 after completing her doctorate at the University of Washington. She retired from TCC in 2000.

McDade always made it her goal to give students more than an English or Humanities credit, striving to connect students with experiences that would enrich their lives. She instituted a “Seattle Day” to connect students to Seattle’s cultural resources, and even obtained a commercial driver’s license so that she could drive students to the Ashland Shakespeare festival – an event she attended for 49 consecutive years until COVID put an end to her streak in 2020.

Currently retired, McDade coordinates the African-American Writers’ Alliance and continues to connect people of all ages to cultural opportunities.