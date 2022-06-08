Street Closures Due to Meeker Days Festival – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Notice is given that the city has approved a request for street closures from June 17 through June 19 for the annual 2022 Meeker Days Festival. The Street Department will start placing ‘No Parking’ signs at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and at that time begin to close various streets, alleys and parking lots in preparation for the event.

Detour routes around the street closures will be appropriately marked. The city anticipates the affected streets to be re-opened by 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

The following locations will be closed: