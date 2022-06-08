Street Closures Due to Meeker Days Festival – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.
Notice is given that the city has approved a request for street closures from June 17 through June 19 for the annual 2022 Meeker Days Festival. The Street Department will start placing ‘No Parking’ signs at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and at that time begin to close various streets, alleys and parking lots in preparation for the event.
Detour routes around the street closures will be appropriately marked. The city anticipates the affected streets to be re-opened by 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.
The following locations will be closed:
- Elm Street (Closes at 2 pm Thursday)
- Pioneer Lot at 2nd Street SW and West Pioneer (Closes at 5 pm Thursday)
- Hill Lot at 2nd Street SE and East Pioneer (Closes at 5 pm Thursday)
- Meeker Street, from 3rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE (Closes at 5 pm Thursday)
- 2nd Street SW, from West Main Street to Pioneer Park roundabout (Closes at 5 pm Thursday)
- 2nd Street SE, from East Main Street to East Pioneer Avenue (Closes at 5 pm Thursday)
- Meridian Street, from Stewart to 4th Avenue (Closes at 7 pm, Thursday)
- Pioneer Avenue, from 3rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE (Closes at 7 pm Thursday)
- Cornforth Campbell Lot at 3rd Street SE and East Main (Closes at 6 am Friday)
- Covered Cornforth Campbell Lot at 2nd Street SE and East Main (Closes at 6 am Friday)
- 4th Ave SW between Meridian and 3rd Street SW (Closes at 6 am Friday)
