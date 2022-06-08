Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case rate dropped this week for the first time since March. Preliminary data shows our 7-day case rate plateaued last week. That’s great news!

But we still have work to do. Our case rate is still much higher than it was 3 months ago and we expect our hospitalization rate to continue to rise for awhile, as that usually lags our case rate.

Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to prevent and treat COVID-19. Take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Get vaccinated!

Get boosted.

If you can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons, we have a new preventative medicine widely available.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Consider wearing a mask in crowded public spaces.

If you are high risk and test positive, you can now easily access treatments.

On June 6, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 258.6 for May 22-28, which is:

Less than 10% lower than the last 7-day period (date range: May 15-21).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 7.3 for May 22-28, which is:

Less than 10% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range May 15-21).

We confirmed 1,657 cases of COVID-19 for May 29-June 4 and 7 new deaths:

A woman in her 40s from Parkland.

A woman in her 90s from Northern Tacoma – Western Slope.

A man in his 70s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 100s from Central Pierce County.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 198,846 cases and 1,356 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending June 4 is 237.

In the last 2 weeks:

16.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.6% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

24.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

34.2% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

