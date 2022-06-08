 INVITATION: To A Community Unity Gathering – The Suburban Times

INVITATION: To A Community Unity Gathering

Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola & Puyallup Community Foundation.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup.

We are excited to announce this excellent opportunity for our community to come together for the well-being of all of us! Come meet someone new, share your story, hear their story, realize we are in this together, and we need one another!

The Night Market opens at 5:00 p.m. There will be food trucks if you want to have dinner. You can bring your lawn chair or blanket.

Hope to see you there!

