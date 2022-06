Pierce Transit announcement.

Celebrate with Pierce Transit, Downtown on the Go and Pierce Trips at our first in-person trivia event at 7 Seas Brewing in Tacoma. Individuals or teams (up to 6 players) will answer transit related questions featuring historical facts, transit in pop culture and local transit knowledge.

Show off your expertise with a fun, family-friendly quiz. Light snacks will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring in outside food.

RSVP on Facebook.