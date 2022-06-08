 Author Talk with Alka Joshi – The Suburban Times

Author Talk with Alka Joshi

City of Puyallup announcement.

We will be meeting in person (July 7 at 9 am) at the library to participate in a live, online author talk featuring Alka Joshi, who wrote the novel The Henna Artist.  Please register in advance. For those who can’t make it to the library, it is also possible to stream the event from home. There will also be a recording available after the talk. For our live broadcast, participants will be encouraged to stay after the talk to discuss the author and her works.

