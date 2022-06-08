Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill the following positions on the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board:

District Positions (2): Open to any person residing in District 1 and 5

Professional Positions (2): Open to any person residing in Tacoma with professional expertise in either community engagement or programming related to culture

These volunteer positions are three-year terms for Tacoma residents who have an interest in and familiarity with public programming in arts, culture, heritage, and/or science, as well as an interest in Tacoma Creates goals regarding equity, access, and programs that benefit Tacoma residents.

The Advisory Board advises Tacoma Creates administrative staff on funding programs, to guide program development and approve funding recommendations for the benefit of Tacoma residents. The primary responsibility of the Advisory Board is to ensure compliance with Tacoma Creates guidelines and accountability standards. The Advisory Board’s functions are outlined in the Tacoma Municipal Code.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diversity. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Individuals who have any financial interest in a cultural organization receiving Tacoma Creates funding may not serve on the Advisory Board. This includes anyone receiving payment as staff, contractor, or any other capacity. Individuals who are affiliated with a cultural organization as a volunteer, but who receive no financial compensation, may apply to serve on the Advisory Board. These individuals will be required to recuse themselves from any vote that impacts an organization with which they are affiliated.

The Advisory Board will hold its public meetings on the first Monday of every month at 5:30 PM. Regular attendance at these monthly meetings is required and meetings generally last two hours. Currently, meetings are held via Zoom. When in-person meetings resume, meetings will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street. Beyond monthly meetings, Advisory Board members will occasionally participate in application review panels and serve as outreach ambassadors to arts, culture, heritage, and science organizations, as well as the general public. Advisory Board members will be issued Pierce Transit bus passes as needed to attend monthly board meetings and related appointments.

More information about the Advisory Board is available through the Tacoma Creates website or by contacting Lisa Jaret at ljaret@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5161.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 PM on June 27, 2022. Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication or by contacting Michelle Emery at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.