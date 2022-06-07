‘America’s Buffalo Soldiers: Fact, Fiction and More’ June 21 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Lakewood History Museum.

On July 28, 1866 Congress passed the Army Reorganization Bill authorizing the creation of six Regular Army all-black regiments. Two of the new regiments would be cavalry and four would be infantry.

These units would soon be sent to maintain the peace in the early days of the “Wild West” and were given the name “Buffalo Soldiers” by native tribes who encountered their presence. Their history of trial and achievement endured for the next 85 years.

Come learn the facts and the fiction related to their military service presented by museum member Phil Raschke aka “Historical Phil” on Tuesday, 21 June.

“Proud to Serve”, Don Stivers collection.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm with program beginning at 6:30. Light refreshments will be served. Program is free to the public, but seating is limited and on a first come basis. Covid masks will be available, but not required.

Lakewood History Museum is located at 6144 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA. Call 253-682-3480 for additional information or leave a message at the tone.