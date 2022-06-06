Walk the ORIGINAL 1843 Fort Nisqually Site – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum volunteers invite you to join us for a walk of the ORIGINAL 1843 Fort Nisqually site. Learn more about the Sequalitchew Nisqually Tribe, Hudson’s Bay Company history here in current day DuPont, how the fort buildings were laid out, some of the people who lived at the fort. We will also tour the New Sequalitchew reburial Cemetery.

This tour is free and open to the public.

Appropriate for all ages, however, children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

You will be walking on uneven ground. Please wear good walking shoes.

We are outside so insects and bees are around. Dress for the weather

Saturday June 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Please Park at the DuPont Civic Center, 1700 Civic Drive. Please use the cross walk at Civic and Center Drive. Cross Center drive to meet at the 1843 Fort site. (1843 Fort site is on the east side of Center Drive)

For more information please email us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com