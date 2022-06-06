Longtime Industry Expert to Take the Helm Aboard Training Vessel – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Monique Valenzuela.

Youth Marine Foundation (YMF) is preparing for the launch of their new state-of-the-art training vessel MV Doolin-Rogers by hiring Vernon Moore as the Captain / Vessel Operations Manager.

Moore brings a wealth of current maritime industry expertise, most recently providing major marine navigational electronics and ship machinery to international clients. He holds several U.S. Coast Guard master license qualifications and has been a Port Engineer consultant. Calling the Captain / Manager of Vessel Operations his “dream job,” Moore is excited to take the helm of the vessel and assisting in the launch of high school vessel operations programs for Pierce County youth – – especially those traditionally underserved.

“The MV Doolin-Rogers is ideally suited for what the maritime industry has begged for – giving students relevant hands-on experience operating a working boat,” he states. “I am looking forward to joining the YMF team in making that happen.”

As the Captain/ Manager of Vessel Operations, Moore will be responsible for the safe navigation and operations of MV Doolin-Rogers, while supervising the crew, instructor(s), and students while underway. He will be in charge of all navigation, health, safety, security, communications and training onboard the vessel that is designed to provide maritime skill training and marine science education for youth.

“Our new vessel will launch hundreds of young people into the industry with vessel operating experience congruent with the many job openings currently available,” says YMF Executive Director/CEO Monique Valenzuela. “Captain Moore’s professional expertise in the international maritime community and passion for mentorship make him the right person to take us into the future.”

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Moore’s first time in Washington was while serving at Ft. Lewis in the U.S. Army. As a boater that fell in love with the waters of the Salish Sea, he knows that educating youth on maintaining a healthy marine environment is difficult if youth have no experience on the water.

His commitment to mentoring youth on the water include his decades of volunteering with organizations such as the Grays Reef Marine Sanctuary, NOAA Fisheries & Cascadia Research and Foss Waterway Seaport. As a current active member of Tacoma Sea Scouts, his favorite activity is underway training, and he has participated in over a dozen week-long summer cruises.

The MV Doolin-Rogers is a 100-ton aluminum vessel that was completely remodeled in 2015 and is commercially licensed. The vessel can accommodate up to 100 passengers with a licensed captain and two deckhands.

Visit www.tacomaymf.org to learn more about the Youth Marine Foundation and its programs.