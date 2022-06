City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup Library’s wonderful Friends group is hosting a book sale on Saturday, June 18, 2022 featuring the raffle of a cat-themed quilt. The quilt is currently on display in the lobby of the library. This event will also feature DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more. Stop by, browse and find your treasure. The library is located at 324 S Meridian, Puyallup WA 98371.