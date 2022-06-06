Celebrate Ride Transit Month with Transit Trivia on June 9 – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Tacoma, WASH – To celebrate Ride Transit Month, Downtown On the Go, Pierce Transit, and Pierce Trips are teaming up to bring the first annual Transit Trivia event. Individuals or teams (up to 6 players) will answer transit related questions featuring historical facts, transit in pop culture and local transit knowledge. This is a celebration of public transit and its significance in our lives, communities, and broader culture.

Registration is not required, it’s free to participate, and the event and location are family friendly. Transit Trivia will take place in the 7 Seas Brewing backroom (2101 Jefferson Ave.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday June 9th. Small snacks will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring in their own outside food. There will be two trivia rounds, with the top two teams in each round receiving prizes and an overall grand prize. Prizes will include Ride Transit Month T-Shirts, Pierce Transit and Pierce Trips swag, Pierce County trail system thermoses, and gift cards to local businesses located along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension route. Thank you to Rainier Connect for sponsoring Downtown On the Go’s Ride Transit Month events.

