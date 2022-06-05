Sail Into Tomorrow with Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We produce and have material published pretty often (some work is found at thesubtimes.com/ – Search – Perry L. Newell or Funding College Project) these dated and annual programs are available.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their offers and information. The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids does not require registration and does not collect personally identifiable information.

The requests for assistance are coming from all corners and we are working hard to find and deliver resources and success. As the services provided to school aged persons have increased, we are now hearing from individuals we were able to assist decades ago.

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources to complete one’s education is not what we recommend! We locate and curate material from a number of individuals and organizations it is presented here and online to our participants and others. It is a look ahead for some and a reminder to some!

2022 Cambodian American Community Council of Washington Scholarships – Please select the scholarship that you wish to apply to!

1. High School Graduates – forms.gle/waxE6EQmS3AYJSoMA

2. Enrolled in Undergraduate Degree/Bachelor’s Degree – forms.gle/kXX7utDK8x8oDELj8

3. Enrolled in Post Graduate Degree – forms.gle/bRJeap9qb8kdJiy67

8 PEPSI SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS 2022 – The Pepsi Scholarship is a program organized by Pepsi International which is not turning a deaf ear to the rising number of dropouts from colleges and universities due to a lack of funds and other higher institution essential items.

When certain requirements are met, they take on the obligation of disbursing cash to students as much as possible to pursue their education in any higher institution of their choosing. As a result, students are recommended to apply for the scholarship with ease and to ensure that they satisfy their unique conditions in order to have the experience of a free college or university education. Link: scholarsdream.com/pepsi-scholarship/

Intel Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Intel Corporation | UNCF – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: May 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to African-American college juniors, seniors, and graduate students with at least a 3.2 GPA. Applicant must be majoring in Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/c9b3cae6-f104-4206-8c9a-16364e0dd1b2

Lily Pabilona Emerging Entrepreneur Scholarship – Application Deadline: May 31, 2022 – Lily Pabilona Emerging Entrepreneur Scholarship – Sponsor: Against the Grain Productions – Amount: $5,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to Asian American high school seniors and current college students pursuing a career in entrepreneurship. Applicant must be a citizen, national or legal permanent resident of the U.S. and have at least a 3.0 GPA. Link: againstthegrainproductions.com/lily-pabilona-emerging-entrepreneur-scholarship/

Stuck at Prom Scholarship – Sponsor: ShurTech Brands, LLC – Amount: Up to $10,000 (OVER $20,000 IN CASH SCHOLARSHIP PRIZES) – Closing Date: June 8, 2022 (See Timeline) – Description: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and all U.S. territories and possessions (excluding Arizona, Maryland, Tennessee, Tennessee and Colorado) who are at least 14 years of age at the time of entry. Contestant must create and wear their original and unique promwear using Duck brand duct tape and/or Duck brand crafting tape. Link: www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom

Scholarships for Students Who Are Caregivers – As the population of older adults continues to grow and life spans lengthen, more and more young people are taking on the caregiver role for older loved ones. While the exact number of young people taking on this responsibility is not well understood, it’s estimated to be in the millions.

On top of their demanding caregiving duties, many of these young people are simultaneously pursuing high school, college, or graduate-level education. Scholarships for student-caregivers help ease the financial burden faced by these extremely hardworking students.

We understand that student caregivers may not have the time to scour the Internet to find available scholarships to help them pay for college. That’s why we’re handling some of that research by compiling and updating the below list to ensure they have access to the latest caregiver scholarships and information. Link: www.caring.com/caregivers/scholarships-for-student-caregivers/

20 Teaching Scholarships for Education Students – Even when the time seems right and you’ve made the commitment to pursue a bachelor’s or graduate degree in education, it can still be hard to come to terms with the cost of tuition. The Education Data Initiatives’ 2021 report states that the cost of yearly tuition, room and board at 4-year colleges is on average, around $25,864, and that figure just keeps rising.

That’s where college financial aid and teaching scholarships come in. Unfortunately, many students view scholarships as awards given to only the most extraordinary, sought-after and recruited athletes and valedictorians. This view can keep well-qualified students out of the running for scholarships and financial assistance that could allow them to pursue their educational goals, enrich their life experiences, change their futures, and potentially open up rewarding paths in teaching. Link: www.alleducationschools.com/financial-aid/teaching-scholarships/

Korean American Scholarship Foundation – KASF scholarships cover the following: High School Students – Based on special talents (i.e., winner of musical competition) College, Graduate School, Professional Schools (Law, Medical, etc.) and Descendants of Korean War American Veterans – available only in some regions

KAS Scholarships – Sponsor: Korean American Scholarship Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to Korean students who will be a full-time student and classified as a high school sophomore, junior or senior, undergraduate, or graduate student. Applicant must have at least a 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Link: www.kasf.org/scholarships/

Developed in partnership with UNCF, the Meritage Homes Scholarship Program will provide need-based scholarships to rising college juniors and seniors studying any academic major, with a preference for applicants majoring in accounting, business, civil engineering, computer science, construction, economics, finance, human resources, information technology, marketing, real estate, and urban planning. Awards will be disbursed in the 2022-2023 academic year. Meritage Homes Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF | Meritage Homes – Amount: Up to $4,400 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to college sophomores at UNCF or HBCU institutions studying any academic major, with preference given to applicants majoring in accounting, business, civil engineering, computer science, construction, economics, finance, human resources, information technology, marketing, real estate, or urban planning. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/

The Against The Grain Artistic Scholarship provides financial assistance and promotion of Asian American college students pursuing a major in the performing, visual arts, journalism and/or mass communications.

Artistic Scholarship – Sponsor: Against the Grain Productions – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: May 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to Asian American high school seniors and current college students who are/will be pursuing a major in the visual/performing arts (film, theatre, fashion, photography, graphic design, dance, music, journalism, mass communications, etc.). Applicant must be a citizen, national or legal permanent resident of the U.S. and have at least a 3.0 GPA. Link: againstthegrainproductions.com/atg-artistic-scholarship/

Lewis C. Hoffman Scholarship – Sponsor: American Ceramic Society – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: May 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to junior and senior college students who are studying ceramics/material science and engineering. Link: ceramics.org/

Applicants must complete this online application form. All applications must be received by 11:59 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022. WCB Scholarships – Sponsor: Washington Council of the Blind (WCB) – Amount: Varies – Description: Scholarship is open to blind students who are accepted or enrolled in college or vocational/

technical school students and are residents of Washington State. Applicant must

be legally blind in both eyes. Link: wcbinfo.org/scholarships/

Stonewall Community Foundation – We take education seriously, knowing that it has the power to help LGBTQ people overcome complex social and economic barriers. For nearly 15 years, we have partnered with donors to create scholarships that provide unique opportunities and access to education, both in New York City and throughout the country. Link: www.stonewallfoundation.org/scholarships/

Stand Up Men Award – Sponsor: ConnectHer – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: extended to June 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to 8th graders, high school students, and undergraduate students under the age of 25 and of any gender. Applicant must submit an original 3-6 minute film on any man they know who is taking a stand to prevent violence against women and/or standing up for women’s rights.

Link: connectherfilmfest.org/submit/

Applications Due June 21, 2022 – WIA Foundation Scholarship – Sponsor: Women in Aerospace Foundation – Amount: $2,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to female students of any citizenship or nationality who are rising college juniors or seniors and have an interest in a career in the aerospace field and pursuing a higher education degree in engineering, math, or science.

Link: www.womeninaerospacefoundation.org/foundation/

Breakthrough Junior Challenge – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: June 25, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). Link: breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

CVS Health Foundation Health Care Careers Scholarship – Sponsor: CVS | UNCF – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to college juniors who are Black or Latinx. Applicant must have an interest in pursuing a career in the health care sector. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/

Delete Cyberbullying Scholarship Award – Sponsor: Delete Cyberbullying – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: June 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are attending or planning to attend an accredited U.S. college or university for undergraduate or graduate studies. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to cyberbullying. Link: www.endcyberbullying.net/scholarship/

Navigate Your Future Scholarship – Sponsor: National Air Transportation Association (NATA) – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors planning a career in the general aviation field and enrolled or accepted into an aviation-related program at an accredited college or university. Link: www.nata.aero/scholarships/navigate-your-future-scholarship.aspx

EARN EASY SCHOLARSHIPS THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE – Are you between the ages of 13 and 25 years old and live in the U.S. (or are a U.S. citizen, but living abroad), interested in volunteering, and looking for scholarship opportunities? Then you’re in the right spot. Enter for the opportunity to win by doing community service. No essays, no GPA requirements, no recommendations, no applications…and you can enter multiple scholarships. Official rules apply. DoSomething.org has awarded $800,000 in scholarships over the past 5 years to over 350 winners. And don’t worry, if you haven’t chosen a college or university yet, we’ll hold on to your money and there isn’t really a time limit on that. Link: www.dosomething.org/us/about/easy-scholarships

IRS – American Opportunity Tax Credit – Internal Revenue Service – American Opportunity Tax Credit is a credit for qualified education expenses paid for an eligible student for the first four years of higher education. You can get a maximum annual credit per eligible student. Link: www.irs.gov/individuals/students

Do-Over Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $1,500 – Closing: June 30, 2022. Description: Scholarship is open to students 13 years of age or older who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Applicant must share what they would do “if they could turn back time.”

Link: www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/do-over-scholarship

EDvestinU Quarterly Scholarship Giveaway – Sponsor: EDvestinU – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: June 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the United States and foreign students with a valid student visa who are or will be enrolled at any Title IV eligible college or university by September 30, 2022. Two winners will be selected – a national winner and a student who is from or attending college in New Hampshire. Link: www.edvestinu.com/scholarships

Geoscience IDEA Scholarship – Sponsor: Association for Women Geoscientists – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to minority female students who are enrolled full-time in a geosciences program who is African-American, Hispanic, or Native American.

Link: www.awg.org/page/ScholarshipsandAwards

American Ground Water Trust Annual Scholarships – Sponsor: American Ground Water Trust – Amount: Up to $2,000 – Closing Date: June 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to high school seniors who are intending to pursue a career in a ground water related field. Link: agwt.org/content/sponsor-scholarship

Automotive Hall of Fame Scholarships – Sponsor: Automotive Hall of Fame, Inc. – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: June 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming college freshmen and upper-level undergraduate students. Applicants must have at least a 3.0 GPA and have a sincere interest in an automotive career. Link: www.automotivehalloffame.org/scholarships/

A scholarship for union families – Union Plus Scholarships help union families with the cost of college. The Union Plus Scholarship Program has awarded more than $5 million to students of working families who want to begin or continue their post-secondary education. More than 3,400 families have benefited from our commitment to higher education. Link: www.unionplus.org/benefits/education/union-plus-scholarships

Billy Welu Bowling Scholarship – Sponsor: Professional Bowlers Association – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: June 22, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to amateur bowlers who are currently in college and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA. Link: www.pba.com/player-resources/scholarships-and-awards/billy-welu

A: Yes, you must be 13 – 25 years at the submission date to enter – Green Is Film Scholarship – Sponsor: Connecther | Ian Somerhalder Foundation – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Contest is open to students in 8th grade, high school, and undergraduate studies. Applicant must submit a 3-6 minute video on a girl who is greening up the world. Link: connectherfilmfest.org/submit/

Girls Impact the World Film Festival Scholarship – Sponsor: Connecther – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date:2022 submissions open March 1st through June 1, 2022. – Description: Scholarship is open to high school students and college undergraduates who are under the age of 25. Applicant must submit a 3-6 minute short film that raises awareness about critical issues affecting women and girls around the world OR propose solutions to critical challenges faced by women. Link: connectherfilmfest.org/submit/

CIA Undergraduate Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – Amount: Up to $25,000 – Closing Date: June 27, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current undergraduate and graduate students. Undergraduate students must work at least one, and preferably two, 90-day session(s) at CIA before graduating. Graduate students must work at least one 90-day tour at CIA before graduating. After graduation, all scholarship recipients must work at CIA for a period of 1.5 years per year of paid scholarship received. Link: www.cia.gov/careers/student-programs/

Civic Engagement – Link: youth.gov/youth-topics/civic-engagement-and-volunteering

The application process is open each fall from September 1st through December 15th and each spring from March 1st through June 15th. As a part of our ongoing commitment to education, Dick Hannah Dealerships is proud to provide our College Scholarship Program. This scholarship program awards two $1,000 college scholarships per year to eligible students. From tuition to books, the awarded scholarships can be used for that student’s educational needs. The application process is open each fall from September 1st through December 15th and each spring from March 1st through June 15th. Dick Hannah Dealerships supports education initiatives in our community, and we’re excited to continue that support with our College Scholarship Program.

Link: www.dickhannah.com/scholarship/

Virginia Mathews Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: American Indian Library Association – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: June 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to American Indian individuals who live and work in the American Indian community, and who are enrolled, or have been accepted and will enroll, in a master’s degree program at a university with a library and/or information sciences program accredited by the American Library Association. Link: ailanet.org/awards/scholarships/

Foare Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Foundation for Outdoor Advertising Research & Education – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: June 17, 2022 -Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students. Applicant must have career goals in the outdoor advertising industry family along with other students pursuing a course of study related to the industry. Link: oaaa.org/AboutOAAA/FOARE/FOAREScholarshipProgram.aspx

CyberCorps®: Scholarship for Service – $25.000 Award – The CyberCorps®: Scholarship for Service (SFS) Program is designed to recruit and train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to meet the needs of Federal, State, local, tribal, and territorial government. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partners with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to provide institutions with funding towards scholarships for cybersecurity-related degree programs at two- and four-year colleges and universities. This program provides scholarships for cybersecurity undergraduate, and graduate (MS or PhD) education funded through grants awarded by the NSF. In return for the financial support, recipients must agree to work for the U.S. Government after graduation in a cybersecurity-related position, for a period equal to the length of the scholarship. To date, more than 3,458 students have received scholarships and committed to work for federal, state, local or tribal government organizations in positions related to cybersecurity. Link: niccs.cisa.gov/formal-education/cybercorps-scholarship-service-sfs

Golden Key Scholarships and Awards – Sponsor: Golden Key International Honor Society – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Awards are open to Golden Key members who are current undergraduate or graduate students, or graduates and alumni. In addition to the general scholarships, there is a specific scholarship for students who will be studying abroad.

Link: goldenkey.org/scholarships/

Maritime Workers Scholarship – Sponsor: Laborde Earles Law Firm LLC – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: June 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students admitted or currently attend a college or university who are studying engineering, mechanics, or other related maritime careers.

Link: onmyside.com/maritime-workers-scholarship/

Narrative Prize – Sponsor: Narrative – Amount: $4,000 – Closing: June 15, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to anyone with a talent for writing. Contestant can submit a short story, novel excerpt, poem, one-act play, graphic story, or work of literary nonfiction. Link: www.narrativemagazine.com/great-stories/narrative-prize

The 11th annual Ocean Awareness Contest is a platform for young people to learn about environmental issues through art-making and creative communication, explore their relationship to a changing world, and become advocates for positive change. Students ages 11-18 from around the world are invited to participate.

Ocean Awareness Student Contest – Sponsor: From the Bow Seat – Amount: Up to $1,500 – Closing Date: June 13, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to middle and high school students from around the world between the ages of 11 and 18 years of age. Applicant must focus on this year theme of “Water Rising” and submit a piece of art, poetry, prose, film or music on this year’s theme. In addition to the general contest, there are specific awards for students from Massachusetts. Link: bowseat.org/programs/ocean-awareness-contest/contest-overview

Searching for Scholarships? Link: – scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

Raytheon Intelligence & Space Women’s Cybersecurity Scholarship – Sponsor: Raytheon – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: June 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to women pursuing a degree with an information security/cybersecurity focus who are high school seniors, first year undergraduate students, or mid-career professionals pursuing an undergraduate degree (freshman, sophomore, or junior year). Applicant must have at least a 3.3 GPA. Link: iamcybersafe.org/s/raytheon-womens-scholarship

AmericanMuscle Automotive Scholarships – Sponsor: AmericanMuscle – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: (See Timeline) – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college students who are pursuing an automotive degree or related field of study. Link: www.americanmuscle.com/scholarships.html

AmericanTrucks Student Scholarships – Sponsor: AmericanTrucks – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: June 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and students currently enrolled full-time in an accredited United States technical institute, secondary votech or tuition bearing apprenticeship program in he traditional building trades (e.g. carpentry, HVAC, electrical or related fields of study.

Link: www.americantrucks.com/scholarships.html

Scholarships By Age – The majority of scholarships out there are for graduating high school seniors and current college students. But younger and older students are looking for scholarships as well. Listed are scholarships by grade level and/or age. Link: jlvcollegecounseling.com/scholarships/age/

Anti-Distracted Driving Scholarship – Sponsor: Morris Bart, LLC – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: June 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit a short video about the dangers of distracted driving.

Link: www.morrisbart.com/about/scholarships/anti-distracted-driving-scholarship/

Washington State Opportunity Scholarship – Career & Technical – Sponsor: Washington State Opportunity Scholarship – Amount: Up to $1,500 – Closing Date: June 5, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to Washington students who will enroll in an approved program, such as welding, manufacturing or IT, at one of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Link: www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/cts/

Collegiate Inventors Competition – Sponsor: National Inventors Hall of Fame – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: June 7, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to students enrolled as full-time students in any U.S. college or university for at least part of the 12 months prior to entry. Contestants can enter as an individual or a team. Contestants must submit an original idea or work product. Link: www.invent.org/collegiate-inventors

How to apply: Complete the application form including a 140-character message about digital privacy. The top 10 applications will be selected as finalists. The finalists will be asked to write a full length 500 to 1,000-word essay about digital privacy. Deadline: June 30, 2022. Digital Privacy Scholarship – Sponsor: Digital Responsibility – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: June 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current high school, college, and graduate school students. Home school students are also eligible. Applicant must complete a short form and finish the following statement in 140-characters or less: “I’m taking responsibility for my digital profile by…” Link: www.digitalresponsibility.org/digital-privacy-scholarship

Federal student loan interest rates will increase for the 2022-23 academic year – Federal student loan interest rates are set to rise for the 2022-23 academic year, following the U.S. Treasury Department’s 10-year note auction on Wednesday afternoon. The new rates will be 4.99 percent for undergraduate loans, 6.54 percent for graduate Direct Unsubsidized Loans and 7.54 percent for PLUS loans. These rates will go into effect on July 1, 2022. Link: www.msn.com/en-us/money/personalfinance/federal-student-loan-interest-rates-will-increase-for-the-2022-23-academic-year/ar-AAXa4OF

