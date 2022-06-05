Cops v Teachers basketball game raises more than $8,000 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

On May 28 and June 2, 2022 it was a distinct privilege, and honor, on behalf of the Clover Park Kiwanis Club, Lakes High School Key Club, Lakes High School Students and Staff, the citizens of Lakewood, Puyallup, Tacoma and DuPont to present the Lakewood Officers Charity Fund, and the Lakes High School Senior Scholarship Fund with checks in the amount of $3600 each to support their non-profit organizations.

On April 29, 2022, in partnership with Kiwanis of Clover Park, the Lakes High School Key Club and over 60 student/staff volunteers, hosted the 13th Annual Cops Vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game here at Lakes High School. The game was full of excitement and the most competitive game played in the 13-year history of the event. The Teachers/Administrators picking up the come from behind win, in the last seconds of the game.

However, if you know anything about the history of this event, the event wasn’t about the game, the score or who won. More importantly it is about several communities coming together for a common cause, remembering, and honoring those officers that have paid the ultimate price, and expressing our gratitude to the men, and women of law enforcement that are currently serving. In addition, we were able to honor three officers whom most recently passed in the line of duty. Thanks to our spectators, the event raised over $1,000 for the family of deceased Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata. Every player, participant, volunteer, and spectator, you are the WINNERS!

Many thanks to our sponsors Columbia Bank, Korsmo Construction, Milgard Windows and Doors, Windemere Reality, Exit Reality, T-Town Apparel, the citizens of Lakewood and surrounding communities, Cranes Creations, the Clover Park School District and several of our local merchants, and distant merchants, for their donations and support of our Silent Auction and support/success of this event. Over $8.000 was raised this year, and we are proud to have supported both Lakes High School Scholarship Fund, and the Lakewood Officer Charity Fund. Thank You & see you next year!