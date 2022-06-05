Broken and Leaking Underground Pipes Need Help . . . not Amateurs – The Suburban Times

When you have a sewer pipe problem, believe me this is not a job for amateurs. Here in the Pacific Northwest we have lots of trees and plants with roots that are always searching for and seeking cracked and broken pipes. This looks like a hot, hot summer, which means roots are going to be seeking and scavenging any access into pipes. I’ve been out with a water witch before trying to locate the exact pipe problem and have come back from out of town to find a pile of dirt with a toilet sitting on top. Believe me this is not a place where you want to be sitting.

I like what Balkan Sewer and Water Main from New York says, “When a sewer pipe from your home or commercial building breaks or needs replacing, it is not a job you want to take on yourself. Some things are just better left to the pros and dealing with sewer pipes is one of those things. In addition licensing and insurance requirements makes it illegal for you to even consider such a project. However, hiring a sewer repair contractor can be a difficult process. That is especially true if you do not know what you should be looking for or expecting from one.

As in most repairs for anything, I always go for the “goldilocks” solution. I don’t want to pay the most money and I don’t want to pay the least amount. I want a quality job at just the “right” price . . . a fair price for me and the contractor.

Green Planet Plumbing near West Seattle handles most plumbing jobs and has a nice list of reviews from satisfied customers. Green Planet is very dedicated to going green. “We understand that being environmentally conscious doesn’t mean more money so we’re working to help you reduce waste & increase efficiency.” – greenplanetplumbing.com/

Knowledge is everything and plumbing leaves most of us in the dark. Overwhelmed homeowners often overpay for sewer line replacement & repairs. Luckily we live in Western Washington. Just imagine having a water, sewer AND fire problem in Eastern Washington.

Steve Pielak of Tacoma, says “Bigger name companies tend to charge excessive amounts. This is partly due to high overhead costs to cover company advertisements, as well as typical high-cost repairs to customers assuming they do not know better. Here are a few tips to follow when searching for a cost-effective sewer contractor: First, search for a sewer contractor, not a plumbing or sewer cleaning service. Next, obtain at least three bids to ensure you are not being overcharged for the service, as well as being offered three repair options/multiple solutions. These options include open trench, pipe lining, and finally – pipe bursting. Each company should offer differing costs for each service not simply one option and one bid. Do not be afraid to ask questions and get clarification as needed, if the contractor is hesitant or pushes a certain product, then they are not the one for the job. Each repair is different requiring an open and honest expert to explain the options and provide cost effective options to the client. Most sewer line replacement estimates are between $6,000 to $12,000. If a bid comes in higher than this, get additional bids. Lastly, it is helpful to contact the city/county inspector for your area to discuss your sewer repairs to ensure you are receiving the best and most effective sewer line replacement service.” Steve Pielak has many comments from satisfied customers all around Pierce County – pielakplumbing.com

I do like firms that share their names and details along with reviews. Bob Larson Plumbing handles most plumbing problems, but I don’t think they deal with underground pipe repair and replacement. His people have replaced our hot water heater as well as kitchen sink faucet replacements – boblarsonplumbing.com

Having served the greater Olympia area for more than 20 years, Jeff Sherry is one of the region’s most trusted plumbers. He is known for providing quality service at reasonable prices. So you can rest assured knowing that when you call Jeff’s Plumbing Repair, you get Jeff – and the knowledge and expertise gained over 35 years of experience – every time. Jeff is dedicated to helping people from Olympia to Tenino. – jeffsplumbingrepair.com

