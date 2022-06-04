 KING5: PLU’s youngest female graduate earns 2 degrees at age 16 – The Suburban Times

KING5: PLU’s youngest female graduate earns 2 degrees at age 16

Thurston County’s Liv Coverdale was in MENSA at age 3 and began taking community college math classes at age 11. Watch the KING 5 story here.

