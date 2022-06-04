City Hosting Virtual Public Meeting on Stormwater Management Action Plan – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is hosting a Public Meeting to provide an update on its Stormwater Management Action Plan. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 6 pm via Zoom. The public is invited to attend the meeting and learn more about the status of the Action Plan.

The meeting is your opportunity to ask staff questions and learn more about the status of the plan. To participate in the meeting on June 9, please click on the Zoom meeting link here. Prior to joining the meeting, please make sure your microphone and camera are working properly. At the meeting, staff will give a presentation on the Plan’s status, and then open for questions and feedback.

The City operates its stormwater activities and facilities through a Stormwater Permit from the Department of Ecology. In order to renew its permit with the State, the City is required to submit a Stormwater Management Action Plan as part of the application process. The plan is a strategic document that details how the City will manage and prioritize its watersheds, with the overarching goal of improving its stormwater facilities that impact water quality and the natural environment. The Plan is divided into multiple phases. The City recently completed Phase One, which was the creation of a receiving water assessment.

City Senior Civil Engineer Paul Marrinan explains what a receiving water assessment is. “Essentially, it is a report card that tells us the condition of our water basins,” says Marrinan. “We use different kinds of modeling data to show us fish and aquatic habitat usage, land use and development impacts, water quality and hydraulic changes, and other factors that contribute to the overall health of our water basins.”

The receiving water assessment will play an important role in Phase 2, which the City is currently working on. “We’ll use the data from the assessment to prioritize which receiving waters could benefit the most from stormwater best management practices,” says Marrinan. “At the meeting, we’ll talk more about this, give an overview of where we are with the Plan, and be available to answer questions from the public.”

To review the receiving water assessment, as well as other pertinent documents, please visit the City’s Stormwater Management page. There, the public can track the status of the Plan and access helpful resources such as reporting a spill, current Stormwater Projects, and more.

For questions and more information, please contact Paul Marrinan at pmarrinan@puyallupwa.gov.