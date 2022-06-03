TCC Athletics Announces Athletes of the Year – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

The Tacoma Community College Titans announced its male and female athletes of 2022 at a banquet held on campus May 31, 2022.

Adrienne Washington. Image Courtesy of TCC Athletics.

Female Athlete of the Year

Adrienne Washington has been selected as the Tacoma Community College Female Athlete of the Year. Adrienne was a dual sport athlete at TCC competing in both Volleyball and Basketball. Confidently handling the balance of being a student and an athlete, Adrienne helped to lead both the Titans volleyball and basketball teams to the NWAC Tournament. Named the MVP of the Volleyball team, she was also selected as an honorable mention for the West Region all-stars. While competing in basketball, Adrienne was a statistical leader and two-year starter. She earned all-conference recognition her first year and lead the Titans back to the tournament this past season. Adrienne will graduate this spring and is transferring to Eastern Oregon University to play Volleyball and to run Track. We are extremely proud of Adrienne and all she has accomplished at TCC.

Seti Manase. Image courtesy of TCC Athletics.

Male Athlete of the Year

Seti Manase has been selected as the Tacoma Community College Male Athlete of the Year. Seti has had tremendous success this year on and off the baseball field. Recently awarded the Most Valuable Player by the NWAC’s West Region, Seti leads the Titan’s pitching staff with 9-2 record and 1.85 earned run average, striking out 84 batters while only walking 8. One of the best pitchers in the Northwest Athletic Conference, Seti led the TCC Baseball team as they played in the NWAC championships over Memorial Day weekend. Seti will graduate this spring and is currently being recruited by a number of NCAA Division I schools across the nation. Outside of TCC, Seti comes from a military family and is very involved in his church. Titan Head Baseball Coach Ryan Mummert describes him as “one of the nicest humans you will meet.”