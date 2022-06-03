Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

To better reflect our goal of getting everyone who is eligible in Pierce County up to date on vaccinations, we are now highlighting that number on our main data page and on our weekly report. You’re considered up to date on vaccination once you’ve gotten your primary series of doses until you are eligible for a booster. After that, you need to get a booster to stay up to date. You can learn more about these changes in our Your Reliable Source blog.

As of May 21, 67.4% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.7% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,606,234 doses to Pierce County residents and 616,500 completed their primary series.

Last week:

We administered 6,580 doses.

We administered more than 570 first doses.

An average of 940 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 13.9%

12-17: 21.6%

18-19: 29.1%

20-34: 27.1%

35-49: 37.5%

50-64: 47.4%

65-79: 63.7%

80 and older: 68.7%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

